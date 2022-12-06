Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:38 2022-12-06 am EST
111.22 EUR   +0.82%
09:32aAirbus : The Helicopter Company signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of six ACH160 helicopters
PU
06:48aAirlines see return to profit in 2023, clash with airports
RE
05:34aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : The Helicopter Company signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of six ACH160 helicopters

12/06/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, The Helicopter Company (THC), established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) as the first helicopter services provider licensed to operate commercial flights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed an HCare In-Service contract to cover its
future fleet of six ACH160 helicopters.

When delivered, the ACH160s will be deployed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for corporate transportation services. The HCare In-Service package has been tailored to THC's planned operational needs, providing parts availability services to optimise maintenance planning and service delivery.

"With the helicopter industry expanding in the kingdom, THC is facing high demand from clients for high quality, safe and reliable services" said Capt. Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC. "Our agreement with Airbus will help us to ensure the needs of our esteemed clients are met," Capt. Martinez added.

"Our newly launched HCare support and services packages are all about enhancing each individual customer's performance and safety, while optimising costs and protecting the asset's value,'' said Christoph Zammert, Executive Vice President of Customer Support & Services at Airbus Helicopters. "This Part-By-the-Hour (PBH) solution will cover all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance events for THC's entire fleet of ACH160s in one single contract - helping them perform their daily missions safely and effectively."

Launching its services in 2019, THC was established by PIF as part of its strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realisation of Vision 2030 and generate long-term commercial returns, while meeting the growing demand for luxury tourism and air travel services. THC previously signed agreements to buy 10 Airbus H125s, and 20 H145s to be deployed across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for aerial work and HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services).

HCare In-Service is one of the three flexible solutions included in the new HCare offer, which also includes HCare Initial and HCare Lifetime. For specific fleets, HCare First is available for Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) aircraft and HCare Classics for the out-of-production legacy fleet (H120, Dauphin, Puma and Gazelle).

@AirbusCorporateHelicopters #ACH160 #HCare #ArriveAnywhere

Your contact

Kieran Daly

Media Relations Military Aircraft

Phone: +34 689 66 96 61
kieran.daly@airbus.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
09:32aAirbus : The Helicopter Company signs HCare In-Service contract for fleet of six ACH160 he..
PU
06:48aAirlines see return to profit in 2023, clash with airports
RE
05:34aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
12/05Lack of Green Hydrogen Could Stymie Aviation Fuel Cell Deployment -- OPIS
DJ
12/05Airbus To Receive Loan From Spain to Develop Drone Program
MT
12/05Spain to lend 2.1 billion euros to Airbus to help finance drone programme
RE
12/05Airbus : Swiss Air-Rescue Service Rega orders 12 additional five-bladed H145s for its moun..
PU
12/05Airbus Lands Order For Extra 12 Rescue Helicopters in Switzerland
MT
12/05Tata Group's Air India to lease 12 more aircraft
RE
12/02Airbus wary of squeezing out suppliers as tops hiring target
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 586 M 62 616 M 62 616 M
Net income 2022 3 954 M 4 156 M 4 156 M
Net cash 2022 9 069 M 9 530 M 9 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 86 876 M 91 294 M 91 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 110,32 €
Average target price 148,21 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-1.82%91 294
BOEING-9.16%108 987
TEXTRON INC.-7.64%14 885
DASSAULT AVIATION61.79%13 439
AVICOPTER PLC-40.78%4 026
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-31.73%3 652