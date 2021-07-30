Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
07/30 11:35:27 am
115.7 EUR   -0.26%
07/30AIRBUS : Three finalist teams are selected for Airbus' Sustainable Mobility Challenge
PU
07/30AIRBUS : Second SurRender article
PU
07/30AIRBUS : Foundation Annual Report 2020
PU
Airbus : Three finalist teams are selected for Airbus' Sustainable Mobility Challenge

07/30/2021
'Why stop at zero?' This is the inspiring question Airbus Defence and Space asked with its Sustainable Mobility Challenge, which has seen more than 100 teams take up the task and submit ambitious ideas for lowering emissions 'beyond zero.' Launched with support from the World Economic Forum, this competition underscores Airbus' focus on sustainable development, environmental performance, and innovation.

During the 'pitching' event at Airbus' Innovation Factory in Ottobrunn, Germany - where the 10 finalist teams presented their innovative concepts to a distinguished jury panel - three winner teams were selected. Submissions were evaluated primarily based on relevance, scalability, feasibility, and uniqueness.

These three teams - from the United States, Belgium and Israel - now have the chance to join Airbus Defence and Space Innovation at the IAA Mobility conference (to be held September 7-12), where they will demonstrate their solutions.

Airbus SE published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 03:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
