Airbus has agreed to be supplied by TotalEnergies with sustainable aviation fuel for more than half of its needs in Europe, the company said Wednesday.

"In line with the objective of achieving net carbon neutrality of aviation by 2050, this partnership aims to contribute to the reduction of the sector's CO2 emissions," Airbus said. "SAF supplied by TotalEnergies can reduce up to 90% CO2 emissions over lifecycle compared to their fossil fuel equivalent."

The partnership will also involve a research and innovation program aimed at developing 100% sustainable fuels tailored to the design of current and future aircraft, Airbus said.

The impact of the composition of SAF on the reduction of CO2 emissions and non-CO2 effects, such as contrails, will also be studied.

Airbus did not immediately respond to queries regarding more details about the deal.

The agreement builds on earlier ones between the companies.

TotalEnergies has been supplying the SAF used by Airbus for its aircraft deliveries in Toulouse since 2016. TotalEnergies also supplied the fuel for several of the first SAF flights with Airbus aircraft.

TotalEnergies has set a target of 1.5 million mt of annual SAF production by 2030.

Reporting by Michael Schneider; Editing by Jordan Godwin

