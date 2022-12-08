Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:05 2022-12-08 am EST
110.08 EUR   +1.55%
07:53aAirbus : UAE sightseeing helicopter tour operator Falcon Aviation Services upgrades its helicopter fleet with an order for five Airbus H130s
PU
07:32aU.S. senators want FAA to rewrite aircraft evacuation standards
RE
02:55aUS Aviation Regulator Approves Special Fire Safety Conditions For Airbus A321XLR
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : UAE sightseeing helicopter tour operator Falcon Aviation Services upgrades its helicopter fleet with an order for five Airbus H130s

12/08/2022 | 07:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dubai, Leading Emirati air charter and sightseeing helicopter tours operator Falcon Aviation Services has ordered five new Airbus H130 helicopters to upgrade its fleet.

Under the terms of a deal signed at the MEBAA 2022 show, Falcon Aviation Services will accept the helicopters over the next year for renewal of its fleet used intensively for Falcon Tours sightseeing helicopter flights.

The COO of Falcon Aviation Services, Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi said: "We are very pleased to add five brand new H130s into our fleet for our helicopter sightseeing tours operations. This will further our presence in the market and help us double this business in the coming years both in Dubai and Abu Dhabi."

Airbus Helicopters Head of Africa Middle East, Arnaud Montalvo, said: "We're delighted to receive this important vote of confidence from a highly professional operator which already has long experience with our helicopters."

The good looking H130 is an intermediate single-engine helicopter with a spacious cabin for one pilot and up to seven passengers which is popular with pilots who love its sporty and safe flying qualities.

It is the quietest helicopter on the market in its category, helped by Airbus' Fenestron shrouded tail rotor and automatic variable rotor speed control which make it a friendly neighbor in cities with a noise signature 6 dB below international ICAO limits.

The H130's simple design, use of composite materials and the experience drawn from Airbus' mature Ecureuil family contribute to reduced maintenance costs and high availability.

Located at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen Executive Airport and Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, Falcon Aviation Services provides a wide range of operational and aviation support services, which include oil and gas aviation support, maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO), bespoke business jet charters services and helicopter sightseeing tours, fixed base operator (FBO), aircraft management services and continuing airworthiness management (CAMO), heliport management and Inspection, among others.

@AirbusHeli #H130 #FalconAviationServices @mebaashow

Your contact

Kieran Daly

Communications - Airbus Helicopters UK

Phone: +44 777 1 38 9229
kieran.daly@airbus.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 12:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
07:53aAirbus : UAE sightseeing helicopter tour operator Falcon Aviation Services upgrades its he..
PU
07:32aU.S. senators want FAA to rewrite aircraft evacuation standards
RE
02:55aUS Aviation Regulator Approves Special Fire Safety Conditions For Airbus A321XLR
MT
02:37aAirbus sees wide-body demand boost in 2023 and 2024
RE
01:01aAirbus: No Comment On A321XLR Regulatory Talks With U.S. Regulator
RE
12:48aU.S. approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks
RE
12:35aU.s. faa approves special conditions for airbus a321xlr novel ty…
RE
12/07French Prosecutors To Avoid Convictions Of Airbus, Air France-KLM In 2009 Plane Crash
MT
12/07AIRBUS : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/07Airbus : Air Greenland becomes latest A330neo operator and Flight Hour Services customer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 282 M 62 199 M 62 199 M
Net income 2022 3 915 M 4 107 M 4 107 M
Net cash 2022 8 818 M 9 252 M 9 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 85 364 M 89 564 M 89 564 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 108,40 €
Average target price 147,79 €
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-3.52%89 564
BOEING-11.37%105 191
TEXTRON INC.-4.70%15 151
DASSAULT AVIATION62.21%13 453
AVICOPTER PLC-40.41%4 045
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-32.10%3 625