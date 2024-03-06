AIRBUS : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS raises its recommendation on Airbus from 'sell' to 'neutral', with a price target raised from 110 to 160 euros, a new target roughly in line with the European aircraft manufacturer's share price.



In the summary of its note, the broker explains that it now believes that 'short-term headwinds on margins are well understood', and that it had previously 'underestimated longer-term upside potential'.



