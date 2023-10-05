Herndon, Virginia, 3 October 2023 - United Airlines has placed an order for 60 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft, supporting the airline's "United Next" initiative to integrate new aircraft into its fleet and standardizing and enhancing its global network. United previously ordered

50 A321XLR and

70 A321neo aircraft. With this new order, the airline's direct purchase commitment from Airbus is now for 180 A321 aircraft.



"Upon introduction of the A321neo into its fleet in the coming weeks, United will take full benefit of Airbus' Airspace cabin, providing an exceptional customer and cabin crew experience completely in phase with the United Next initiative," said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International. "With regard to operations, the A321neo's fuel efficiency, lower carbon footprint and lower maintenance and operating costs will be a game changer for our partners at United."



The A321neo provides superior environmental performance featuring the lowest CO2 emissions per seat in its class. Its significantly lower carbon footprint will support United along its journey to reduce its CO2 emissions.



United's A321neo aircraft will feature the unrivaled Airbus' Airspace cabin, which includes a unique welcome area and the latest full LED lighting technologies (which helps to reduce jet lag); new slimmer sidewall panels for extra personal space at shoulder level; improved window views with redesigned bezels and completely integrated window shades; new large overhead bins; and additional elements to enhance the passenger experience.



The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus' A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO2 reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximizing passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. To date more than 5,400 A321neos have been ordered by customers across the globe.



(c) Airbus: United's first A321neo pictured here during its test flight in September 2023.



