Airbus: Virgin Atlantic orders seven A330neo aircraft

July 23, 2024 at 06:07 am EDT

Airbus has announced that Virgin Atlantic has ordered seven additional A330neo aircraft, bringing its total commitment for this model to 19, as part of its fleet transformation.



The announcement was made at the Farnborough Airshow to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary.



Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, stressed the importance of having 'a young fleet to reduce carbon'e emissions and expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration with Airbus, which began in 1993.



The aircraft manufacturer took the opportunity to point out that the A330neo offers 'an enhanced passenger experience and can fly 13,300 km non-stop'.



Airbus aims to make its aircraft capable of operating on 100% sustainable fuel by 2030.



