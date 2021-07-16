Airbus : We pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world.

We pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world
Airbus Corporate Presentation
July 2021
Airbus is an international pioneer in the aerospace industry
We are a leader in designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a global scale.
Ambition to be the first to offer a zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035 ZEROe concept aircraft powered by hydrogen
A commercial aircraft manufacturer,
with Defence and Space as well as Helicopters divisions
Airbus is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader.
Airbus has built on its strong European heritage to become truly international
The company has aircraft final assembly lines across Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Consolidated Airbus 2020 FY revenues € 49.9 billion; FY EBIT Adjusted € 1.7 billion
