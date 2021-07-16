Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus : We pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world.

07/16/2021 | 11:07pm EDT
We pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world

Airbus Corporate Presentation

July 2021

Airbus is an international pioneer in the aerospace industry

We are a leader in designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services and solutions to customers on a global scale.

Ambition to be the first to offer a zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035 ZEROe concept aircraft powered by hydrogen

Airbus Corporate Presentation

A commercial aircraft manufacturer,

with Defence and Space as well as Helicopters divisions

Airbus is the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe and a worldwide leader.

Airbus Corporate Presentation

Airbus has built on its strong European heritage to become truly international

The company has aircraft final assembly lines across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

180

12,000

locations

direct suppliers globally

Airbus Corporate Presentation

Strength of diversification

Airbus

Airbus

Airbus Defence

commercial

Helicopters

and Space

863

471

660

5,947

422

EBIT Adjusted

565

in millions

+12%

+17%

618

Lines, boxes,

in 2020

in 2020

etc. are only

illustrative

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Consolidated Airbus 2020 FY revenues € 49.9 billion; FY EBIT Adjusted € 1.7 billion

Airbus Corporate Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 03:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 024 M 61 414 M 61 414 M
Net income 2021 1 768 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net cash 2021 5 044 M 5 955 M 5 955 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,0x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 86 917 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 127 814
Free-Float 74,1%
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 110,64 €
Average target price 127,11 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Jean-Brice Dumont Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE23.23%103 507
THE BOEING COMPANY4.06%145 255
TEXTRON INC.38.42%15 165
DASSAULT AVIATION6.97%10 348
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.45%6 210
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.99%5 464