By Mauro Orru

Airbus secured a contract valued at 2.1 billion euros ($2.27 billion) to deliver a new military communications satellite system to the German armed forces, as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization members seek to modernize their infrastructure amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The European group said Thursday that it would supply two new military geostationary telecommunications satellites, upgrade infrastructure to operate the new satellites and provide operational services for 15 years under the contract, which could be extended.

Airbus expects the spacecraft to be deployed by the end of the decade.

