By Mauro Orru

Airbus secured a contract to develop two satellites for a joint mission between NASA and the German Space Agency to measure the Earth's gravity field and the effects of climate change.

The European aircraft maker said Tuesday that it would build two identical satellites to be launched no earlier than late 2028 from the U.S. as part of the Gravity Recovery And Climate Experiment-Continuity mission, a five-year effort to measure changes in the planet's gravity field.

Comparing gravity maps, or the evolution of mass concentrations, will enable scientists to assess the global water balance, including groundwater tables and ice sheets, and the influence of climate change, Airbus said. The company didn't disclose financial details.

