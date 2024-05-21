Airbus: aircraft taxiing research project

Airbus announces that its subsidiary Airbus UpNext has launched the 'Optimate' research project to test cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving aircraft taxiing and pilot assistance.



The main aim of this three-year project is to develop automatic taxiing with greater precision, and to test quantum detection to enhance the reliability of navigation systems.



The project will validate the new technologies on an electric test truck simulating an A350 cockpit, equipped with LIDAR, external cameras, GPS, satcom and 5G.



Michael Augello, CEO of Airbus UpNext, stresses that this project aims to make aircraft 'smarter' and 'improve the safety and efficiency of air travel'.



