    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : and Air New Zealand to study potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft

09/16/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
A

ir New Zealand and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on a joint study to explore the potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft operations.

Under the agreement, Air New Zealand will analyse the impact hydrogen-powered aircraft may have on its network, operations and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Airbus will share expected aircraft performance and ground operations characteristics to support Air New Zealand in its decarbonisation roadmap.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said the agreement is an exciting step towards understanding how hydrogen-powered aircraft could become a reality in New Zealand.

'This agreement brings us a step closer to our net zero emissions by 2050 commitment and to realising our aspiration to put low carbon solutions in place for our shorter domestic and regional flights. New Zealand has a unique opportunity to be a world leader in the adoption of zero emissions aircraft, given the country's commitment to renewable energy which can be used to generate green hydrogen and our highly connected regional air network.'

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan said the MoU is an opportunity for the airline to be part of the design and definition of how a hydrogen-powered aircraft might fit into its own operations.

'We'll be working closely with Airbus to understand opportunities and challenges, including achievable flying range and what ground infrastructure or logistics changes may be required to implement this technology in New Zealand.'

Airbus Asia-Pacific President Anand Stanley added that the agreement reflects the shared commitment of the two companies to ensure a sustainable future for the industry.

'This agreement with Air New Zealand will provide us with important insights about how we could put a zero-emission aircraft into service. The joint study will enable us to gain invaluable feedback on what airlines will expect and their preferences in terms of configuration and performance.'

Airbus is currently studying three concepts for hydrogen-powered aircraft, including a turboprop, turbofan and blended wing option. The company plans to bring a hydrogen-powered aircraft to the market by 2035.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2021 52 853 M 62 198 M 62 198 M
Net income 2021 2 780 M 3 271 M 3 271 M
Net cash 2021 5 757 M 6 775 M 6 775 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 90 271 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 114,88 €
Average target price 137,85 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE27.96%104 338
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.16%125 565
TEXTRON INC.44.51%15 793
DASSAULT AVIATION2.51%9 038
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.21.75%8 346
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.40%5 648