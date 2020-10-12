Airbus : and NHIndustries's Partners Sign Contract to Upgrade Helicopters for French Special Forces

By Olivia Bugault

NHIndustries-a French firm owned by Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters and Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker-has signed a contract to upgrade the NH90 Tactical Troop Helicopter for the French special forces, the three companies said Monday in a joint statement.

The contract was signed with the NATO Helicopter Management Agency, they said.

"Under the terms of the production contract, the final batch of 10 NH90s already ordered by the French Ministry of Armed Forces, through the Armament General Directorate, will be delivered directly to this new standard at the beginning of 2025," they said.

The new standard will improve the helicopter's capability in conditions of poor visibility, they said.

