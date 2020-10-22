Log in
Airbus : asks suppliers to be ready to up output when market recovers

10/22/2020 | 02:54pm EDT
Airbus logo at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has asked suppliers to be ready to support a conditional 18% increase in production of its best-selling single-aisle A320 jet family to 47 jets a month as early as the second half of 2020, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

It is among the first moves by the aerospace industry to prepare for a possible bounce back from the coronavirus crisis and comes days after a major buyer, Wizz Air, predicted a quick rebound for financially resilient low-cost airlines.

However, the plan for an increase depends on a comprehensive recovery of the planemaker's biggest customers that have ordered hundreds of jets, including airlines in Southeast Asia which are currently struggling to take deliveries, industry sources said.

Airbus said it had asked suppliers to "protect" a production rate of 47 A320-family jets a month, meaning that it wants suppliers to be ready to support that rate whenever called on.

The earliest such a switch could take place would be July next year, but no decision has been taken.

"For the A320 family, we plan to maintain rate 40 until summer next year and we have asked the supply chain to protect rate 47 to be prepared for when the market recovers," a spokesman said, confirming a Financial Times report.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Evans)


ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.61% 64.45 Real-time Quote.-50.90%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 4.46% 3510 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
Financials
Sales 2020 46 739 M 55 255 M 55 255 M
Net income 2020 -475 M -561 M -561 M
Net Debt 2020 805 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 50 475 M 59 904 M 59 672 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 81,32 €
Last Close Price 64,06 €
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-50.90%59 542
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.66%92 491
TEXTRON INC.-21.57%7 874
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.75%7 303
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.68.88%6 807
AVICOPTER PLC12.74%4 768
