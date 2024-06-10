Airbus: builds 2 satellites for the United Arab Emirates
Airbus will design and build the AY4 and AY5 satellites based on the Eurostar Neo platform, each featuring flexible payloads.
Flexible multi-band payloads can be fully reconfigured in orbit, adjusting coverage area, capacity and frequency 'on the fly' to meet evolving mission scenarios," says the group.
The AY4 and AY5 satellites will provide secure government communications over a wide geographical area across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.
Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, said: "Today marks a real milestone with Yahsat's selection of our pioneering, fully flexible satellite technology. Sixteen years ago, we signed our first contract with Yahsat, bringing the first sovereign telecommunications satellite to the United Arab Emirates. Today, our long-standing relationship moves up a gear with this contract for two Eurostar Neos, further strengthening Yahsat's in-orbit resources.
