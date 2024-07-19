Airbus: certification for LEAP-1A-powered A321XLR
Certification of the Pratt & Whitney-powered version is scheduled for the end of 2024. The first A321XLR made its maiden flight in June 2022, and to date over 500 aircraft of this type have been ordered.
'The next step is to prepare the aircraft for its first commercial missions with our customers around the world,' says Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus' commercial aircraft business.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction