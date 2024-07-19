Airbus: certification for LEAP-1A-powered A321XLR

Airbus has announced that its CFM LEAP-1A-powered A321XLR has received type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), paving the way for the new aircraft's entry into service at the end of the summer.



Certification of the Pratt & Whitney-powered version is scheduled for the end of 2024. The first A321XLR made its maiden flight in June 2022, and to date over 500 aircraft of this type have been ordered.



'The next step is to prepare the aircraft for its first commercial missions with our customers around the world,' says Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus' commercial aircraft business.



