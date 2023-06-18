Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:48 2023-06-16 am EDT
131.18 EUR   +0.99%
Airbus close to new Viva Aerobus jet order - sources

06/18/2023 | 12:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Viva Aerobus Airbus A320 aircraft prepares to land at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Airbus is in advanced talks for a major new order from Mexican low-cost airline Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.

Airbus declined to comment on the talks, which the sources said would involve a deal for over 100 airplanes.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The carrier has long been a battleground in the fight for markets between Airbus and arch-rival Boeing.

In 2013, the Mexican airline defected from Boeing to Airbus with an order worth up to $4 billion for 40 Airbus A320-family jets.

With the Paris Airshow looming this week, it has become a flashpoint once again as Boeing sought to win the airline back, but Airbus is favoured to win the contest, the sources said.

A deal is not guaranteed pending further talks, they added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Allison Lampert Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.99% 131.18 Real-time Quote.18.16%
BOEING 0.26% 219.99 Delayed Quote.15.18%
