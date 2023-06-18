Airbus close to new Viva Aerobus jet order - sources

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Airbus is in
advanced talks for a major new order from Mexican low-cost
airline Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.
Airbus declined to comment on the talks, which the sources
said would involve a deal for over 100 airplanes.
The airline did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The carrier has long been a battleground in the fight for
markets between Airbus and arch-rival Boeing.
In 2013, the Mexican airline defected from Boeing to Airbus
with an order worth up to $4 billion for 40 Airbus A320-family
jets.
With the Paris Airshow looming this week, it has become a
flashpoint once again as Boeing sought to win the airline back,
but Airbus is favoured to win the contest, the sources said.
A deal is not guaranteed pending further talks, they added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Allison Lampert
Editing by Andrew Heavens and Mark Potter)