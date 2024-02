PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Airbus executives confirmed in a news conference on Thursday that the OneSat family of commercial telecom satellites stood at the centre of major charges in its space systems business.

In November, Airbus took a 300-million-euro charge on unidentified satellite programmes and industry sources told Reuters that these notably included the OneSat family. Airbus said on Thursday the charges had risen to 600 million. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)