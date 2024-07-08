PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus confirmed on Monday it had delivered 323 airplanes in the first half of the year, up 2% from 316 in the same period of 2023.

The world's largest planemaker also said in a monthly bulletin that it had won 327 gross orders in the first six months of 2024, or a net total of 310 after cancellations.

Reuters last week reported that Airbus had delivered around 67 airplanes in June, bringing the total for the first half of the year to around 323 aircraft.

Output has been running below internal expectations for at least two months amid supply chain problems, industry sources have said, prompting Airbus earlier this month to cut a delivery target and delay plans for increases in underlying production.

