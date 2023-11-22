Airbus: creates a site dedicated to space in Stevenage (UK)

November 22, 2023 at 12:37 pm EST Share

Airbus Defence and Space in the UK announces that it has received £3.9 million from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to create a 'Space Catalyst', a site dedicated to space within its Stevenage headquarters.



Airbus will create a range of facilities available to space players to encourage the growth of the wider space ecosystem.



The new 'Space Catalyst' will form part of Airbus' Community for Space Prosperity (CUSP) program, which aims to develop UK space supply chain activity, research and outreach.



"Space players will be able to take advantage of existing laboratories, test facilities and infrastructure, and tap into the expertise of the 1,200 skilled workers based on site, strengthening the UK's sovereign space capability," commented Ben Bridge, Chairman of Airbus Defence and Space UK.







Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.