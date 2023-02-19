Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
2023-02-17
125.66 EUR   +0.58%
Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

02/19/2023 | 11:39am EST
FILE PHOTO: Michael Schoellhorn, Chief Operating Officer of Airbus, poses at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac

(Adds dropped name in paragraph 2)

By Sabine Siebold

MUNICH (Reuters) - Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process.

"Several countries are interested in the (military transport plane) A400M. Unfortunately we are having difficulties to get the German export licences on time," Michael Schoellhorn told Reuters in an interview at the Munich Security Conference.

"Our problem is that we haven't received any contracts yet from the Zeitenwende and important exports are not being approved. This puts us in a very unsatisfactory situation," Schoellhorn said.

He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We cannot put up with the constant delays (in export procedures). Planning security is essential," Schoellhorn

said.

He said orders for several products, not only the A400M, were stuck with the government in Berlin but declined to give details - although he offered a rough estimate of the financial volume.

"In total, we are talking about several billion euros," he said.

On the loss-making A400M, Schoellhorn said he expected no further significant charges due to industrial problems in future if developments continued as they had in the past years, after Airbus results showed another 500-million-euro charge on Thursday.

He added that the company should eventually receive partial payments that customers held back.

Asked whether in future space developments Europe will have to fall back on Elon Musk's SpaceX company following Airbus Defence & Space's loss of two satellites on a Vega C rocket, Schoellhorn said any such solution would be temporary.

"Depending on the mission, we will have to temporarily use other launchers, whether they will come from SpaceX or somewhere else we will have to see," he said. "But we don't want to do this over the long haul."

(This story has been refiled to add dropped name in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.58% 125.66 Real-time Quote.13.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.35% 72.98 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 58 412 M 62 286 M 62 286 M
Net income 2022 3 914 M 4 173 M 4 173 M
Net cash 2022 8 947 M 9 541 M 9 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 98 964 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 134 267
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 125,66 €
Average target price 144,20 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE13.19%105 528
BOEING11.40%126 623
TEXTRON INC.5.30%15 352
DASSAULT AVIATION3.67%14 551
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.40%3 843
AVICOPTER PLC-4.70%3 797