Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Airbus on Monday confirmed
slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished
jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its
future business with confirmation of a major new order from
China.
The European planemaker said it had delivered 46 planes in
July, down from 60 in the previous month and 47 in July 2021.
Airbus last month revised down its delivery forecast for the
year to 700 aircraft from a previous goal of 720 after gaps in
the supply chain left it without enough engines.
Several newly assembled and liveried A320neo jets could be
seen parked, with red counterweights instead of engines, outside
Airbus headquarters near Toulouse, France, last week.
Airbus produces the bulk of its narrow-body jets in Toulouse
and Hamburg, Germany.
July's tally of 46 deliveries confirms a Reuters report last
week that Airbus had delivered just over 45 jets.
For the first seven months of the year, Airbus handed over
343 jets, or a net total of 341 after deducting two A350 jets
built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.
Airbus had booked these as deliveries in its 2021 accounts
but they were still on the ground in France when the West
imposed sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The planemaker subsequently revoked the order from Aeroflot
for the two jets and on Monday said it had sold two A350s to
Turkish Airlines. It also announced it had cancelled
orders from Aeroflot for a further four A350s.
Airbus meanwhile booked a major order for almost 300 jets
from state airlines in China, announced last month, along with a
handful of orders from a quiet Farnborough Airshow.
So far this year, Airbus has sold 843 planes or 656 after
adjusting for cancellations.
U.S. rival Boeing Co, which dominated Farnborough
headlines as it scrambled to inject momentum into its 737 MAX,
whose largest variant faces uncertainty over certification, is
due to publish its latest delivery data on Tuesday.
The Airbus order numbers do not yet reflect a decision by
the European group to break with Qatar Airways in the latest
twist to a bitter contractual and safety dispute.
Reuters exclusively reported last week that Airbus had
revoked all outstanding orders from Qatar Airways for A350 jets,
severing all remaining new jet business with the Gulf carrier.
The two groups have been waging a rare public battle for
months over the degraded exteriors of more than 20 jets that the
airline says could disrupt the A350's anti-lightning defences
and which Airbus and European regulators insist are safe.
Neither company has so far commented on the wholesale A350
cancellation, which industry sources say will be reflected in
future monthly Airbus order bulletins in September or October.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris
Editing by Jan Harvey and Matthew Lewis)