PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 52 planes in August to bring the total so far this year to 433 units, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

It also sold 117 planes to bring the total so far this year to 1,257, or 1,218 after cancellations.

Its total backlog of unfilled orders topped 8,000 units for the first time at the end of August following a surge in air travel demand since the pandemic.

New business booked in the month included a previously announced order for 75 jets from Wizz Air.

Airbus is targeting 720 deliveries in 2023.

