Airbus: delivered the first H160 to PHI in the United States

July 03, 2024

Airbus has delivered the first H160 to PHI in the United States, marking the start of H160 operations in the country. This is the first of four H160 helicopters that PHI will operate for offshore transport in the Gulf of Mexico.



The helicopter will be used as part of a route verification program designed to demonstrate the H160's capabilities in a demanding offshore environment.



The H160 represents a new era for PHI, reinforcing our commitment to the safety, quality and efficiency of our operations in the Gulf of Mexico," said Scott McCarty, PHI Group CEO.



''Thanks to its cutting-edge technology, the H160 has set a new standard in the helicopter industry, and we are delighted that U.S. customers can now benefit from the aircraft's superior performance,'' said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.



' The H160's low fuel consumption, ability to use up to 50% blended SAF, comfortable cabin and excellent cockpit visibility make it ideal for offshore operations, and we are confident that it will excel in PHI's energy missions. '



