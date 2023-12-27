Airbus delivers A321neo on new assembly line

December 27, 2023 at 11:33 am EST Share

Airbus announces that it has successfully delivered its first Airbus A321neo, assembled on its new A320 final assembly line (FAL) in Toulouse.



The A321neo, which will be operated by Pegasus Airlines, is the first delivery from Airbus' latest state-of-the-art production facilities.



This assembly line demonstrates Airbus' determination to modernize and meet the growing worldwide demand for the A321neo, which now accounts for almost 65% of the Airbus A320 Family order book.



The aircraft manufacturer points out that the A321neo offers 'unrivalled autonomy and performance', and that to date, 'more than 5,600 A321neo aircraft have been ordered by over 100 customers worldwide'.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.