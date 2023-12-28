Toulouse - 27 December 2023- Airbus has successfully delivered its first Airbus A321neo assembled at its newest A320 Family Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Toulouse.

The A321neo, which will be operated by Pegasus Airlines, the leading low-cost carrier (LCC) in Türkiye, is the first delivery from Airbus' latest state-of-the-art production facility. Located in the former A380 "Jean-Luc Lagardère" building, the assembly line reflects Airbus' commitment to modernise and meet the growing global demand for the A321neo, which now accounts for nearly 65% of Airbus' A320 Family order backlog.

The A321neo is the largest member of the Airbus A320neo Family, offering unmatched range and performance. Equipped with new-generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo delivers a 50% reduction in noise footprint and more than a 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO₂ compared to previous-generation single-aisle aircraft, while maximising passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky. More than 5,600 A321neos have been ordered by over 100 customers worldwide.

Pegasus Airlines' current Airbus fleet stands at 93 aircraft, including 6 A320ceo, 46 A320neo and 41 A321neo. The airline also has 68 A321neos on order.

The delivery of the aircraft to Pegasus Airlines marks the start of the ramp-up of the new Toulouse FAL, which together with the other A320 Family FALs in Hamburg (Germany), Mobile (USA) and Tianjin (China), will contribute to Airbus' objective of producing 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2026.

@Airbus @pegasusairlines #A321neo

Ozge Topkaya

Airbus Türkiye İletişim Müdürü

Phone: +90 5348915234

ozge.topkaya@airbus.com

Anne Galabert

External Communications - Airbus Commercial Aircraft

Phone: +33 6 09 24 09 74

anne.galabert@airbus.com

Stefan Schaffrath

Head of External Communications - Airbus Commercial Aircraft