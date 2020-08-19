Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : delivers first of 16 advanced law enforcement H125 helicopters to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT

Columbus, Miss., August 19, 2020 - Airbus Helicopters, Inc. (AHI) has delivered the first of 16 new H125 helicopters uniquely configured for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO). AMO collaborated with AHI as part of a long-term fleet upgrade initiative, and the resulting configuration has led to one of the most advanced, high-tech law enforcement helicopters ever developed.

'Our mission is to safeguard the nation by anticipating and confronting security threats,' said Steve Boyer, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for AMO. 'Airbus Helicopters' continued commitment to designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products will enable AMO personnel to successfully and safely carry out this mission.'

The first helicopter for the new configuration was tested and delivered from Airbus Helicopters, Inc.'s facility in Grand Prairie, Texas. The remaining aircraft are being built in Columbus, Miss, where a workforce made up of 40 percent U.S. veterans also produces the UH-72A Lakota for the U.S. Army and has delivered more than 450 single-engine H125 aircraft for the North American market.

Following a rigorous analysis of its mission needs and next generation aerospace technology, AMO developed a set of requirements for the new helicopters, which Airbus put in place through nearly 30 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs). The series of STCs are tied together through a primary all-encompassing STC that ensures all of the systems interact properly with one another and with the basic aircraft.

Airbus and AMO have a longstanding relationship of more than 30 years, during which Airbus has delivered more than 100 helicopters from the H120 and H125 family. This new acquisition was made possible through a partnership with Davenport Aviation, an SBA-certified woman-owned small business and HUBZone contractor specializing in the supply of aerospace equipment to federal, state and local government agencies.

'We are honored to partner with Airbus Helicopters and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to support this fleet upgrade for enhanced law enforcement capabilities through the procurement of 16 new H125 helicopters from our GSA contract,' said Leah Simoes, Owner and Chairwoman of Davenport Aviation. 'Throughout this project, we have been very appreciative of the support we have received from Airbus and CBP of our WOSB, HUBZone Certified small business.'

Known for its power, versatility and excellent performance in hot and high conditions, the H125 features dual hydraulics, dual channel engine FADEC, a crash resistant fuel system, and advanced glass-panel cockpit displays. The H125 is the single most popular law enforcement helicopter in the U.S., accounting for nearly half of all helicopters delivered for that mission in North America over the last decade.

#H125 #AmericanManufacturing #madeinUSA #airbornelawenforcement

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIRBUS SE
10:12aAIRBUS : delivers first of 16 advanced law enforcement H125 helicopters to U.S. ..
PU
10:12aAIRBUS : Helicopters, Inc. (AHI) has delivered the first of 16 new H125 helicopt..
PU
09:37aKuwaiti lessor Alafco delays Airbus orders
RE
12:19aKuwaiti lessor Alafco delays Airbus orders
RE
08/18BOEING : Plans New Staff Buyouts
DJ
08/18AIRBUS : to build BADR-8 satellite for Arabsat, with optical communications payl..
PU
08/18AIRBUS : to Build BADR-8 Satellite for Arabsat
DJ
08/16AIRBUS : British trade minister pledges to fight 'unfair' U.S. tariffs - The Tel..
RE
08/14SPAIN DEPLORES CONTINUED U.S. TARIFF : minister
RE
08/14AIRBUS : Spain deplores continued U.S. tariffs on EU goods - minister
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48 127 M 57 412 M 57 412 M
Net income 2020 -343 M -409 M -409 M
Net Debt 2020 1 048 M 1 250 M 1 250 M
P/E ratio 2020 -175x
Yield 2020 0,01%
Capitalization 54 251 M 64 669 M 64 718 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,38 €
Last Close Price 69,23 €
Spread / Highest target 77,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-46.94%64 669
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.20%96 086
TEXTRON INC.-15.16%8 492
DASSAULT AVIATION-33.68%7 690
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.68.01%6 041
AVICOPTER PLC34.46%5 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group