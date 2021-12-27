Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021

12/27/2021 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021

27-Dec-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 27 December 2021

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 20 to 22 December 2021 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 6 December 2021 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme was completed on 22 December 2021.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 20.12.2021 NL0000235190 19,275 102.1181 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 21.12.2021 NL0000235190 19,275 104.5371 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 22.12.2021 NL0000235190 2,464 108.3437 XPAR
    TOTAL   41,014 103.6290  
 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 6 30 52 19 93
rod.stone@airbus.com		  

27-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1262556

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1262556  27-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1262556&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AIRBUS SE
11:47aAirbus discloses share buyback transactions 20-22 December 2021
EQ
12/23Airbus Lands Order for 36 H135 Helicopters from Spain
MT
12/23Federal Aviation Administration Warns Airlines About 5G Risks to Aircraft Safety System..
MT
12/22Airbus to Design, Deliver H160M Helicopters For French Armed Forces
MT
12/22U.S. aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety talks
RE
12/22U.S. aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety concerns
RE
12/22Airbus Signs $11.3 Billion Order for Helicopters With French Military
DJ
12/22MarketScreener's predictions for 2022
12/22MarketScreener’s World Press Review
12/21Industrials Up On Economic-Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 067 M 58 942 M 58 942 M
Net income 2021 3 321 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
Net cash 2021 6 199 M 7 018 M 7 018 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,1x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 87 757 M 99 261 M 99 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 125 888
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 111,68 €
Average target price 140,62 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE24.39%99 261
THE BOEING COMPANY-4.60%120 020
TEXTRON INC.57.07%16 732
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.51.00%10 487
DASSAULT AVIATION5.30%8 886
AVICOPTER PLC24.22%7 211