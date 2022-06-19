Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Airbus SE
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-06-17 am EDT
94.12 EUR   +1.20%
09:18aAirbus exec says demand strong, sees dawn of wide-body recovery
RE
05:17aQantas, Airbus to invest up to $200 million to develop Australian sustainable aviation fuel industry
RE
02:17aMalaysia Airlines nearing decision on replacing 21 A330s - CEO
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Airbus exec says demand strong, sees dawn of wide-body recovery

06/19/2022 | 09:18am EDT
DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Demand for medium-haul jets is picking up sharply as air travel rebounds from the pandemic and the aviation market is also now seeing a glimmer of recovery in demand for bigger wide-body jets, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said.

The planemaker faces extreme uncertainty over its supply chains but remains confident of its ability to raise narrowbody jet output by 50% over the next three years compared with current output "cruising past 50" jets a month, he said.

Scherer said on the sidelines of an airline industry summit that tentative new demand for larger long-haul jets could push that segment of the market out of the doldrums and into "undersupply" by the mid-2020s or the second half of the decade. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 013 M 62 794 M 62 794 M
Net income 2022 4 179 M 4 372 M 4 372 M
Net cash 2022 8 380 M 8 769 M 8 769 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 74 106 M 77 541 M 77 541 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 127 120
Free-Float 74,0%
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 94,12 €
Average target price 151,08 €
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-16.23%77 541
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.76%80 936
DASSAULT AVIATION60.74%13 290
TEXTRON INC.-24.96%12 646
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%3 959
AVICOPTER PLC-46.08%3 800