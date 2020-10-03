Airbus : executive says aviation outlook worse than expected

BERLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The outlook for the aviation
industry has deteriorated again due to rising coronavirus
infections and renewed travel restrictions, Airbus chief
operating officer Michael Schoellhorn was quoted as saying on
Saturday.
With air travel at a fraction of normal levels due to
restrictions and travelers' fears related to the pandemic,
airlines have slowed deliveries of new aircraft.
Airbus has said it needs to shed 15,000 posts worldwide.
In an interview with the Handelsblatt business daily,
Schoellhorn said the situation in early autumn was worse than
the company had expected in the summer, adding that the planned
15,000 job cuts would be the minimum.
As some Airbus factories were already underutilized before
the pandemic, labor unions now fear that the management could
decide to shut down entire locations.
At least for Germany, Schoellhorn ruled out such a move.
"In terms of substance, I do not see any German locations at
risk at the moment," he said.
Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said last month the
planemaker would do its best to cut costs without resorting to
compulsory redundancies, but it could not guarantee they won't
happen.
In a letter to staff in September, Faury warned that Airbus
may have to carry out compulsory layoffs after air travel failed
to recover from the pandemic as quickly as anticipated.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Giles Elgood)