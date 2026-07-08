Tough times for the planet… as Europe buckles under a new heat wave and commercial aviation accounts for nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Airbus forecasts air traffic to double over the next 20 years… According to the aircraft maker, urbanization, economic growth and fleet renewal will provide "lasting" support for the global aviation market.

In its latest 2026-2045 outlook, Airbus estimates that global air traffic will grow by 3.9% p.a. over the next 20 years, driven by gross domestic product (GDP) growth, urbanization and the rise of the middle classes. The group expects passenger numbers to top 10 bn a year by 2045, more than double the current level.



Specifically, the aircraft maker anticipates demand for 42,060 new aircraft over the period, including 22,240 for market growth and 19,820 to replace older planes. Single-aisle jets are expected represent 81% of this demand, versus 19% for widebodies.



Airbus believes that the urbanization of medium-sized cities and improvements in aircraft efficiency will encourage the launch of new direct routes. The group also notes that its order book of around 9,000 aircraft reflects this trend, with strong demand for the A321neo and A321XLR.



Finally, Airbus expects latest-generation aircraft to make up nearly 100% of the global fleet by 2045, versus about 39% in 2026, as fleets are renewed more rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic.



The stock is down nearly 2% in early afternoon trading in Paris today, amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and a spike in oil prices.