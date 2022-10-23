Advanced search
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
2022-10-21
100.92 EUR   -0.43%
Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets - sources

10/23/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
A Airbus A350 aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe's Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said.

If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), worth about $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative, the sources said.

It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said. One source familiar with the negotiations cautioned that it was "not over yet."

PIF has been negotiating to buy some 75 jets and another source said the kingdom was leaning toward the Boeing 787. Reports have said that the airline may also need narrow-body jets.

Neither Airbus nor Boeing had any comment. PIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.43% 100.92 Real-time Quote.-10.18%
BOEING 1.57% 141.32 Delayed Quote.-30.89%
Financials
Sales 2022 59 017 M 57 882 M 57 882 M
Net income 2022 3 948 M 3 872 M 3 872 M
Net cash 2022 7 573 M 7 428 M 7 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 79 473 M 77 946 M 77 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 128 873
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 100,92 €
Average target price 143,10 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-10.18%77 946
BOEING-30.89%83 917
TEXTRON INC.-21.06%13 314
DASSAULT AVIATION51.58%11 751
AVICOPTER PLC-49.14%3 325
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-38.96%3 232