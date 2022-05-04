Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 06:04:46 am EDT
104.88 EUR   -1.56%
05:31aAirbus faces jet delay as regulator eyes design change-sources
RE
04:53aAirbus In Talks With European Regulators Over Changes To New Plane Design
MT
05/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus faces jet delay as regulator eyes design change-sources

05/04/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Entrance of the Jean-Luc Lagardere A380 production plant at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus faces a delay of several months in the introduction of its A321XLR jetliner, pushing its start date out to 2024, as European regulators consider imposing changes to a lower-fuselage design to contain potential fire risks, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The latest upgrade to the planemaker's best-selling A321 single-aisle jet had been due to enter service in late 2023, but that timetable has been delayed by discussions with regulators about certification of a new rear-central fuel tank.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at imposing significant changes to the design of the "underbelly fairings," part of the plane's lower structure, a senior industry source said.

Such work could add 6-9 months of extra work depending on the scope of the final certification rule, the source added. A second source said this and other work could add as much as a year onto its production.

Airbus and EASA confirmed they were in talks on how to certify the new long-range narrowbody model, but declined to provide details.

"The certification of the A321XLR is an ongoing project," an EASA spokesperson said.

"The complete set of conditions in relation (to) the installation of the rear-centre tanks is still under definition, and, when ready, will be published for comments."

An Airbus spokesperson said, "As the discussions with the airworthiness authorities are still ongoing, we are not in a position to comment".

Rival Boeing has expressed concerns about fire risks from the new A321XLR design. The certification talks surround the question of whether extra protections to the plane's underbelly are needed in the event of a crash.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that any design changes could also shorten the Airbus plane's range, a key battleground in its battle with Boeing in the busiest part of the market.

Airbus is due to publish quarterly results on Wednesday evening when it routinely updates investors on development plans as well as progress towards proposals to raise jet production.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Carmel Crimmins)

By Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIRBUS SE
05:31aAirbus faces jet delay as regulator eyes design change-sources
RE
04:53aAirbus In Talks With European Regulators Over Changes To New Plane Design
MT
05/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 2, 2022
05/02Australia shares slip with RBA meet in focus; Qantas jumps on non-stop flight plans
RE
05/02MARKETMIND : Peak hawkishness
RE
05/02Airbus Receives Order For 52 Aircraft From Australia's Qantas
MT
05/01Airbus Set To Receive Order For A350-1000 Aircraft From Australia's Qantas Airways
MT
05/01AIRBUS : Qantas confirms future Airbus fleet
PU
05/01Australian shares decline over 1% ahead of cenbank meeting
RE
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 409 M 62 634 M 62 634 M
Net income 2022 4 069 M 4 290 M 4 290 M
Net cash 2022 8 416 M 8 873 M 8 873 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 83 920 M 88 476 M 88 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 123 776
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 106,54 €
Average target price 147,02 €
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE-5.18%88 476
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.18%87 923
TEXTRON INC.-9.24%15 071
DASSAULT AVIATION73.89%13 956
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.22%4 225
AVICOPTER PLC-46.82%3 809