Airbus: first A321neo delivered to Sunclass Airlines

December 20, 2023 at 03:52 am EST

Airbus has announced that Danish carrier Sunclass Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, as part of its strategy to further improve efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions.



By operating the A330neo and A321neo in parallel, Sunclass Airlines will become a fully Airbus operator. The A321neo will offer Sunclass passengers a spacious and comfortable cabin experience," says the aircraft manufacturer.



The A321neo can comfortably carry up to 244 passengers with a range of 8,700 km. By the end of November 2023, the aircraft had received more than 5,600 orders from over 100 customers worldwide.



