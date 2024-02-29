At the Anaheim Air Show in California, Airbus Helicopters announced that it has signed a framework agreement with Bristow Group for up to fifteen H135 helicopters (five firm orders and 10 options), with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2024.

As one of the world's leading providers of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, Bristow's main aviation services are provided to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities.

Its aviation services include personnel transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, fixed-wing transport and unmanned systems. Bristow already operates a fleet of 10 H135 family helicopters.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.