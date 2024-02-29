Airbus: framework contract with Bristow Group
As one of the world's leading providers of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, Bristow's main aviation services are provided to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities.
Its aviation services include personnel transport, search and rescue, medical evacuation, fixed-wing transport and unmanned systems. Bristow already operates a fleet of 10 H135 family helicopters.
