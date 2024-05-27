Airbus: green light from EASA for the A321XLR?

Airbus is on the verge of obtaining certification for its new A321XLR aircraft, according to Les Echos.



The group should receive the green light from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) next month, the daily reports. This is the final step before the first deliveries of the aircraft.



' EASA Director Florian Guillermet himself announced at the aviation federation congress on Thursday that the A321 XLR would be certified 'before summer'. The 1st airline to put the A321 XLR into service should be Iberia, which is expecting its 1st aircraft by the end of the summer', Invest Securities reported this morning.



' The A321 XLR is the largest model in Airbus's single-aisle range, which will be 'able to change the face of air transport in terms of connectivity and economy', according to F. Guillermet, thanks to its non-stop range of 8,700km, which will enable it to operate both medium- and long-haul flights. The use of a single-aisle aircraft for a long-haul flight would enable fuel savings of 30%," adds Invest Securities.



The order book for the A321 XLR now stands at over 500 aircraft, making it Airbus' biggest commercial success prior to entry into service, according to the research firm.



