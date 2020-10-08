Log in
Airbus : has joined forces with Earthcube, a French company specialising in the analysis of geospatial data using ...

10/08/2020 | 08:50am EDT

New strategic sites monitoring solution developed by Airbus and Earthcube

@AirbusSpace @AirbusDefence @EarthcubeEC3 #DefenceMatters

Toulouse / Paris, 08 October 2020 - Airbus has joined forces with Earthcube, a French company specialising in the analysis of geospatial data using Artificial Intelligence (AI), to develop and market "Defence Site Monitoring", an online solution for strategic site monitoring dedicated to defence actors, combining advanced satellite imagery and AI.

The new "Defence Site Monitoring" solution combines Earthcube's expertise in the automatic identification of objects with high-resolution images from Airbus' 50cm Pléiades satellites and from 2021, using even higher-resolution 30cm imagery from its Pleiades Neo constellation. The algorithms used are already capable of automatically detecting, identifying and classifying aircraft and ships, both civil and military.

"Airbus is a strategic partner for French and European Armed Forces, serving national sovereignty and providing reliable and secure intelligence solutions. With 'Defence Site Monitoring", hundreds of sites of interest will be monitored and analysed daily, thanks to the reactivity and agility of our satellites and Earthcube's AI algorithms, capable of processing gigabytes of data." said François Lombard, Director of Intelligence business at Airbus Defence and Space.

"As the European leader in AI data processing, Earthcube's mission is to work closely with major industrial players who are able to combine their expertise with the excellence of our technology in a logic of ever-increasing added value. We are very proud of "Defence Site Monitoring" and of this partnership with Airbus, which perfectly illustrates this shared ambition," said Arnaud Guérin, President and co-founder of Earthcube.

Image Analysts can access Defence Site Monitoring via a fully secure area on the Airbus OneAtlas digital platform. They can monitor their areas of interest and receive automated alerts and trend analysis reports.

Through this collaboration, Airbus and Earthcube are demonstrating true European know-how and a capacity to meet the most demanding needs of the intelligence services and our troops engaged in the various theatres of operation.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

About Earthcube

Founded in 2016 by Arnaud Guérin and Renaud Allioux, Earthcube developed software that uses Artificial Intelligence to analyse disparate data sets from many different sources, particularly geospatial big data. Based in Paris and present in three countries, Earthcube employs 77 people, mostly scientists who together form one of the largest Artificial Intelligence teams in Europe and worldwide for the Defence sector.

Earthcube's internationally recognised, field proven performance and accuracy yield reliable results that allow our Defence customers to quickly understand ground conditions, patterns of life and solve complex national security challenges in an environment that is often resource and technology constrained, costing time, money and potentially lives.

https://www.earthcube.eu

Newsroom

Contacts

Fabienne Grazzini

Image Sept

Airbus Defence and Space

Earthcube

+33 6 76 08 39 72

fabienne.grazzini@airbus.com

earthcube@image7.fr

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 12:49:07 UTC
