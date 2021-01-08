Airbus signs multi-satellite contract with Intelsat for OneSat flexible satellites
Shaping the future with Intelsat: provision of next-generation Software Defined Satellites for global communications services
New success for OneSat, reinforcing its leading position in the market
Toulouse / McLean, Va, 08 January 2021 - Airbus has signed a contract with Intelsat to build two OneSat satellites operating in multiple frequency bands for Intelsat's next- generation software-defined network. The contract was signed on 31 December 2020.
The satellites will be based on Airbus' OneSat product line, the latest generation of fully flexible, in orbit reconfigurable, Software Defined Satellites (SDS). OneSat is designed to deliver the optimal balance between performance, flexibility and competitive cost per bit, while maintaining Airbus' unrivalled product reliability.
Airbus will deliver an end-to-end fully integrated solution, including design and manufacture of the satellites. The highly capable ground segment software components, when fully integrated into Intelsat's next-generation software defined network ecosystem and advanced digital suite will allow dynamic operation of end-to-end satellite resources. The two next generation SD satellites will be delivered in 2023.
Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Airbus Space Systems said, "This important contract with our longstanding and valued partner Intelsat, has a special significance for Airbus. With six satellites now in production - plus options - for three major operators, OneSat has proven that when it comes to fully reconfigurable satellites, Airbus is the winning choice. Our new industrial capabilities put in place at our sites across Europe, together with our solid experience in Eurostar geostationary satellites and mega-constellation manufacturing, will enable production of our truly disruptive OneSats at an unrivalled pace."
The Airbus Software Defined satellites will deliver powerful performance and a ground- breaking experience for Intelsat customers across multiple geographic regions. This agreement also marks the beginning of a radical evolution of Intelsat's network; Intelsat is pursuing an aggressive, multi-year network transformation plan with investments in new assets that are designed for extremely high speeds, enhanced capacity flexibility, redundancy and backwards compatibility.
Intelsat Chief Executive Officer Stephen Spengler said: "Intelsat's investment in Airbus software defined satellites marks an important first step in evolving the world's largest, most resilient, integrated space and ground network. Intelsat's next-generationsoftware-defined network will be the catalyst for our growth, enabling future Gogo Commercial Aviation inflight broadband services, as well as other managed services across Intelsat's customer segments."
About Airbus
Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.
About Intelsat
As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality - transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future.
