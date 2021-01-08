Log in
Airbus : has signed a contract with Intelsat to build two OneSat satellites operating in multiple frequency bands for ...

01/08/2021
Airbus signs multi-satellite contract with Intelsat for OneSat flexible satellites

Shaping the future with Intelsat: provision of next-generation Software Defined Satellites for global communications services

New success for OneSat, reinforcing its leading position in the market

@AirbusSpace #OneSat @Intelsat #SpaceMatters

Toulouse / McLean, Va, 08 January 2021 - Airbus has signed a contract with Intelsat to build two OneSat satellites operating in multiple frequency bands for Intelsat's next- generation software-defined network. The contract was signed on 31 December 2020.

The satellites will be based on Airbus' OneSat product line, the latest generation of fully flexible, in orbit reconfigurable, Software Defined Satellites (SDS). OneSat is designed to deliver the optimal balance between performance, flexibility and competitive cost per bit, while maintaining Airbus' unrivalled product reliability.

Airbus will deliver an end-to-end fully integrated solution, including design and manufacture of the satellites. The highly capable ground segment software components, when fully integrated into Intelsat's next-generation software defined network ecosystem and advanced digital suite will allow dynamic operation of end-to-end satellite resources. The two next generation SD satellites will be delivered in 2023.

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Airbus Space Systems said, "This important contract with our longstanding and valued partner Intelsat, has a special significance for Airbus. With six satellites now in production - plus options - for three major operators, OneSat has proven that when it comes to fully reconfigurable satellites, Airbus is the winning choice. Our new industrial capabilities put in place at our sites across Europe, together with our solid experience in Eurostar geostationary satellites and mega-constellation manufacturing, will enable production of our truly disruptive OneSats at an unrivalled pace."

The Airbus Software Defined satellites will deliver powerful performance and a ground- breaking experience for Intelsat customers across multiple geographic regions. This agreement also marks the beginning of a radical evolution of Intelsat's network; Intelsat is pursuing an aggressive, multi-year network transformation plan with investments in new assets that are designed for extremely high speeds, enhanced capacity flexibility, redundancy and backwards compatibility.

Intelsat Chief Executive Officer Stephen Spengler said: "Intelsat's investment in Airbus software defined satellites marks an important first step in evolving the world's largest, most resilient, integrated space and ground network. Intelsat's next-generationsoftware-defined network will be the catalyst for our growth, enabling future Gogo Commercial Aviation inflight broadband services, as well as other managed services across Intelsat's customer segments."

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality - transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future.

Newsroom

Contacts for the media

Ralph HEINRICH

Airbus Defence and Space +49 (0)171 30 49 751 ralph.heinrich@airbus.com

Jeremy CLOSE

Airbus Defence and Space +44 776 653 6572 jeremy.close@airbus.com

Melissa LONGO

Intelsat

+1 (240) 308-1881melissa.longo@intelsat.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 13:59:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.18%86 119
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.42%120 081
TEXTRON INC.-1.51%11 169
DASSAULT AVIATION1.00%9 243
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.12%7 949
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED29.21%6 843
