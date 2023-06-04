Airbus heads towards 500-jet IndiGo order - sources

(Adds details on IndiGo's plans)
ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Airbus is closing
towards a potentially record deal to sell 500 narrow-body
A320-family jets to India's largest carrier IndiGo,
industry sources said on Sunday.
The European planemaker has emerged as front-runner for an
order eclipsing Air India's historic provisional purchase of 470
jets in February, the sources said on the sidelines of an
airline industry meeting in Istanbul.
Such a deal would be worth some $50 billion at the most
recently published Airbus list prices, but would typically be
worth less than half this after widespread airline industry
discounts for bulk deals, according to aircraft analysts.
Airbus and Boeing are also competing in separate
talks to sell 25 A330neo or Boeing 787 wide-body jets to the
same airline, they said.
IndiGo Chief Executive Pieter Elbers, attending the annual
meeting of the International Air Transport Association in
Istanbul, declined to comment on commercial matters.
Airbus and Boeing also declined to comment.
Reuters first reported in March that IndiGo, which has a 56%
share of the domestic Indian market, was in talks with both
Airbus and Boeing for the order, which if confirmed would be the
largest by a single airline ranked by units.
IndiGo's potential new order comes as it is yet to take
delivery of nearly 500 jets out of a total order of 830 Airbus
A320-family planes, making it one of the largest customers of
the European group.
Airbus and Boeing have been racking up billions of dollars
of new orders stretching beyond 2030 as airlines lock in
supplies well ahead amid looming shortages.
Indian carriers now have the second-largest order book, with
over 6% share of the industry backlog, behind only the United
State, according to a June 1 report by Barclays.
The bullish outlook by IndiGo comes as the world's
third-largest aviation market is seeing a strong rebound in
travel post-COVID, with domestic and international passenger
numbers surging despite high fares.
IndiGo aims to double its capacity by the end of the decade
and expand its network, especially in international markets,
Elbers told analysts last month during an earnings call.
The airline has a codeshare partnership with seven carriers
including Turkish Airlines, American Airlines and KLM.
The alliance with Turkish Airlines has seen IndiGo make a
major push into Europe, a favorite holiday destination among
Indians, with the budget carrier now offering flights to 33
European airports.
In a departure from its single-aisle strategy, IndiGo
earlier this year began international operations to Istanbul
with a Boeing 777, its first wide-body aircraft, taken from
codeshare partner Turkish Airlines, which provides the pilots.
Taking on the two widebodies is a stop-gap arrangement for
IndiGo which needs the capacity until it takes delivery of the
longer range Airbus A321XLR planes in 2025-ish timeframe, Elbers
told Reuters in an interview in March.
In the meantime, this will help the budget carrier build its
brand outside India, where it is little known, and prepare for
future expansion, he had said at the time.
