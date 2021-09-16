Log in
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Airbus : helps British Airways make history

09/16/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
The airline partnered with Airbus to paint one of its most modern, fuel-efficient A320neos in its new sustainability programme colours to front the campaign, attracting comments such as 'this livery looks amazing' and 'stunning livery' on social media.

Earlier this week, the A320neo wowed again when it took to the skies from London Heathrow to Glasgow Airport as part of a partnership demonstration co-ordinated by British Airways and also involving NATS, Heathrow, Glasgow Airport and bp.

The demo, called Perfect Flight, was a repeat of a flight staged 11 years ago to show how new technology and more efficient operations are helping aviation decarbonise.

Airbus' Julie Kitcher heads up Communication & Corporate Affairs and drives the Company's ambition and contribution to sustainable aerospace. She said: 'The A320neo is a great example of how far our industry has come.

'It meets all the ICAO environmental standards thanks to advances in engines, aerodynamics, cabin and flight operations. The A320neo burns 20% less fuel, which means less CO2, compared to its predecessor and is 50% quieter.

'Our commercial aircraft are also capable of flying with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel today and we are on the path to increase this to 100%. But we are not stopping there. Together with our industry partners, we want to bring the first zero emission commercial aircraft to the market by 2035.

'BA's Perfect Flight is a clear example of how together we can achieve impressive results.'

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 03:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
Financials
Sales 2021 52 853 M 62 198 M 62 198 M
Net income 2021 2 780 M 3 271 M 3 271 M
Net cash 2021 5 757 M 6 775 M 6 775 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 90 271 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 126 050
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 114,88 €
Average target price 137,85 €
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE27.96%104 338
THE BOEING COMPANY-1.16%125 565
TEXTRON INC.44.51%15 793
DASSAULT AVIATION2.51%9 038
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.21.75%8 346
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.40%5 648