Airbus : helps British Airways make history

The airline partnered with Airbus to paint one of its most modern, fuel-efficient A320neos in its new sustainability programme colours to front the campaign, attracting comments such as 'this livery looks amazing' and 'stunning livery' on social media.

Earlier this week, the A320neo wowed again when it took to the skies from London Heathrow to Glasgow Airport as part of a partnership demonstration co-ordinated by British Airways and also involving NATS, Heathrow, Glasgow Airport and bp.

The demo, called Perfect Flight, was a repeat of a flight staged 11 years ago to show how new technology and more efficient operations are helping aviation decarbonise.

Airbus' Julie Kitcher heads up Communication & Corporate Affairs and drives the Company's ambition and contribution to sustainable aerospace. She said: 'The A320neo is a great example of how far our industry has come.

'It meets all the ICAO environmental standards thanks to advances in engines, aerodynamics, cabin and flight operations. The A320neo burns 20% less fuel, which means less CO2, compared to its predecessor and is 50% quieter.

'Our commercial aircraft are also capable of flying with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel today and we are on the path to increase this to 100%. But we are not stopping there. Together with our industry partners, we want to bring the first zero emission commercial aircraft to the market by 2035.

'BA's Perfect Flight is a clear example of how together we can achieve impressive results.'