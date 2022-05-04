Airbus hikes output target for best-selling narrowbody jets

DUBLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Airbus firmed up plans to
raise production of its A320-family narrowbody jets by 50% from
current levels to a record 75 a month in 2025 as it posted
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
The world's largest planemaker is betting that a rebound in
travel demand will allow it to surpass its existing commitment
to raise production to 65 a month from mid-2023, even though it
faces growing risks in global supply chains in the short term.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)