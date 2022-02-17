Airbus hopes for amicable solution in deadlocked Qatar dispute

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Airbus hopes to reach an
amicable solution in a row with Qatar Airways over damage to the
surface of A350 passenger jets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury
said on Thursday.
The companies have been locked in a months-long dispute over
paint erosion and deterioration to anti-lightning protection on
the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged need attention
while insisting the problems do not put safety at risk.
Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and
is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its
regulator receives formal analysis of the problem.
Airbus has said Qatar Airways has mischaracterized the
problem as a safety issue and misinterpreted the contract.
Airbus moved recently to revoke contracts for two of the jets
and a separate order for 50 smaller A321s.
"We had to make the decision to exercise our rights," Faury
told a results briefing. "This decision followed many attempts
to find mutually beneficial solutions and we continue to hope
for an amicable solution."
Qatar Airways declined to comment. Both sides have pledged
to defend their positions in what is seen as an exceptionally
rare public dispute in the secretive planemaking industry.
While Faury's remarks left the door open to a negotiated
agreement, people familiar with the matter said there were few
if any signs of progress in the dispute.
Qatar Airways is expected to seek a ruling that would
prevent Airbus from canceling the A321 deal, while Airbus is
preparing to give its own defense.
The dispute over the scaly or damaged appearance of some
Qatar Airways A350s, and the extent to which gaps in lightning
protection material pose a safety risk, has gripped the industry
for months and could affect long-term business ties.
Qatar has placed orders for Boeing jets.
Asked whether Airbus was prepared to lose Qatar Airways as a
customer for good, Faury said, "I don't like the situation, but
we take it seriously and we want to defend our product at a time
where we think what is said is not appropriate."
AIRLINE DISCUSSIONS
A Reuters investigation in November revealed that paint and
anti-lightning problems, originally presented as an isolated
issue related to Qatar's heat, had spread to at least five other
carriers and that Airbus planned a design change.
Airbus has increasingly shifted its description of the
problem away from paint to broader "surface degradation" and has
acknowledged other airlines are affected, while maintaining that
any damage is non-structural and does not make any jets unsafe.
"We are in discussions with all airlines when it comes to
so-called surface degradation and are being super-transparent in
explaining the situation to all of them. I am happy to say no
other airline sees it as an airworthiness issue," Faury said.
Industry executives say Airbus' decision to revoke the
separate contract for the in-demand A321 took many in the
industry by surprise, prompting the International Air Transport
Association to warn planemakers not to exploit market strength.
Airbus can resell the in-demand A321s or decide not to
produce them to relieve pressure on its supply chain, while
finding homes for the remaining A350s on order by Qatar would be
difficult since long-haul demand remains low, analysts say.
Faury rejected any suggestion that Airbus was being swayed
by commercial interests in its handling of the dispute.
"It is not self-serving; it comes from the contractual
situation with Qatar Airways. We are now in a legal dispute and
we have to take steps which are really linked to that very
specific situation," he said.
Airbus has also faced reports that it has taken a tough
general line on deliveries during the crisis, though its sales
chief emphasized at an air show this week that it had worked
with airlines to accommodate hundreds of changes to schedules.
"I would like to say as well that for us at Airbus the
relationship with our customers is of the utmost importance and
we will continue to work hard to service them," Faury said.
