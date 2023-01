--Airbus SE is in preliminary discussions with Atos SE to take a minority stake in Evidian, its cybersecurity activities, French business daily Les Echos reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Atos shares were up 14% to EUR10.30 at 0920 GMT.

