DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks with existing operators of A330 tanker military planes, including Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg reported that Airbus, the world's largest planemaker, was in talks to sell Saudi Arabia more A330 tanker military planes as the nation looks to boost its air force capabilities. (Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Editing by Louise Heavens)