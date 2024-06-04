June 4 (Reuters) - Airbus SE is negotiating a major sale of A330neo aircraft to China, with some of the largest Chinese airlines considering buying more than 100 of the upgraded A330 models, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )
