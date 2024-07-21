LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus would be happy to find ways to create scale in the space and satellites market, CEO Guillaume Faury said on Sunday, ahead of this week's Farnborough Airshow.

Airbus and France's Thales are exploring a tie-up of some space activities as new competition disrupts the sector, two industry sources said last week.

The sources said preliminary talks, first reported by La Tribune, were focusing on the companies' overlapping satellite activities. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Mark Potter)