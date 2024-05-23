Airbus launches Cryoprop technology demonstrator
The project aims to improve the performance of propulsion systems, which could lead to significant weight and fuel savings.
Airbus has been developing these technologies for several years, and Cryoprop will confirm their potential for future aviation, while strengthening Airbus' in-house expertise and fostering a new ecosystem for new product development.
