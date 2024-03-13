Airbus launches 'OpenCargoLab' collaborative initiative
The initiative brings together experts from CHAMP Cargosystems, Fraport, KLM Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel and Swissport, and aims to develop resource-saving digital concepts, thus contributing to more resilient and efficient air freight processes.
OpenCargoLab supports Airbus' forecast that the global freight market will grow by 50% by 2042.
The aircraft manufacturer forecasts demand for around 400 wide-body freighters, including new builds and conversions, in Asia-Pacific over the next 20 years. This represents more than 25% of the global demand for 1,490 cargo aircraft in the over 40-ton segment.
