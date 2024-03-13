Airbus launches 'OpenCargoLab' collaborative initiative

Airbus announces the launch of 'OpenCargoLab', a collaborative initiative with partners from the air transport, logistics and handling industries, focusing on the entire air cargo ecosystem.



The initiative brings together experts from CHAMP Cargosystems, Fraport, KLM Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel and Swissport, and aims to develop resource-saving digital concepts, thus contributing to more resilient and efficient air freight processes.



OpenCargoLab supports Airbus' forecast that the global freight market will grow by 50% by 2042.



The aircraft manufacturer forecasts demand for around 400 wide-body freighters, including new builds and conversions, in Asia-Pacific over the next 20 years. This represents more than 25% of the global demand for 1,490 cargo aircraft in the over 40-ton segment.



