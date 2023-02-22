Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Airbus SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:44:49 2023-02-22 am EST
121.72 EUR   -0.90%
05:42aAirbus looking to hire 3,500 employees in Germany this year - Spiegel
RE
12:30aWizz Air named worst short-haul airline by UK passengers
AN
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airbus looking to hire 3,500 employees in Germany this year - Spiegel

02/22/2023 | 05:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airbus logo at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus is looking to hire 3,500 people in Germany this year, German news outlet Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

The France-based group is seeking to employ 1,900 people in aircraft construction, 1,100 in the military and space sectors and 500 at its helicopter plant, the report said.

Airbus posted a stronger-than-expected 5.63 billion euro ($6.02 billion) core profit for last year, up 16%, partly due to positive pension and legal effects, and predicted 6 billion in 2023.

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said earlier this month that the company had "lost a year" in its recovery but had a better understanding of supply problems weighing on plane deliveries since the pandemic.

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Matthias Williams)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AIRBUS SE
05:42aAirbus looking to hire 3,500 employees in Germany this year - Spiegel
RE
12:30aWizz Air named worst short-haul airline by UK passengers
AN
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
02/21Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry -president
RE
02/21AIRBUS : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/21SMTrack Unit to Buy Helicopter
MT
02/20Shareholder Urges Airbus to Drop Evidian Pursuit, Calls Potential Deal 'Value Destructi..
MT
02/20Muted Trading Day Closes Lower in France as Eurozone Construction Output Falls
MT
02/20Global markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
MS
02/20Hedge fund manager Chris Hohn demands Airbus drop Atos deal - letter
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRBUS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 58 412 M 62 333 M 62 333 M
Net income 2022 3 914 M 4 177 M 4 177 M
Net cash 2022 8 947 M 9 548 M 9 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 96 728 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 134 267
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 122,82 €
Average target price 144,85 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Sabine Klauke Chief Technical Officer
Alberto Jose Gutierrez Moreno Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRBUS SE10.63%103 220
BOEING11.11%122 950
TEXTRON INC.5.66%15 055
DASSAULT AVIATION5.88%14 873
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED15.38%3 981
AVICOPTER PLC-3.38%3 845