Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - A UK judge on Friday rejected an
attempt by Airbus to invoke a De Gaulle-era law
restricting the way it responds to foreign courts, as a
high-profile dispute with Qatar Airways became mired in a
growing debate over cross-border legal powers.
Qatar Airways is suing France-based Airbus for $1.4 billion
over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on
A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk from a design defect.
Airbus acknowledges quality flaws but insists the jets are safe.
Now, the two sides must provide each other with thousands of
pages of documents as their dispute heads towards a rare London
aerospace trial in mid-2023, barring an elusive settlement.
Airbus says it is prevented from directly handing over
documents sought by Qatar Airways by a 1968 law that stops
French companies from handing over sensitive economic details to
foreign courts, without a special mechanism in place.
The planemaker applied to a UK judge for permission to
appoint a special commissioner responsible for transmitting the
documents to Qatar Airways, something it had already done to
assist UK authorities during a bribery investigation.
Airbus said that failing to set up such a conduit would
expose the company to criminal charges in France.
"This is not something entirely novel, weird or wacky that
we are proposing," its lawyer Rupert Allen told a division of
the High Court in an online hearing on Friday.
Judge David Waksman, however, rejected the request, awarding
costs to Qatar Airways.
The 1968 law - widely referred to as the "French blocking
statute" - was designed to protect French companies from
oppressive foreign court demands especially from the United
States, with which Paris was locked in an economic Cold War.
"That in my judgment is a million miles away from what this
case is all about," Judge David Waksman said.
"This is hardly the example of an unwilling, vulnerable
French company that has now found itself having to cope with a
highly intrusive and oppressive form of discovery," he said.
JURISDICTION DEBATE
He also criticised the planemaker for slowness over the
request for a special disclosure mechanism.
The jurisdictional row coincides with a simmering political
debate in the UK over the rights of British and foreign courts
following Britain's exit from the European Union.
Tensions flared again last month when the European Court of
Human Rights, which is separate from the EU, blocked Britain's
move to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda.
At least one of the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as
UK prime minister has pledged to withdraw from the court.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who is not standing in
the Conservative leadership race, has said Britain will stay in
the ECHR but that it is "legitimate to push back".
In France, a corruption case that led to a record 3.6
billion euro $3.63 billion) fine against Airbus from Britain,
France and the United States in 2020 also fuelled a debate over
the extra-territorial reach of U.S. prosecutors against French
companies.
Airbus said throughout the four-year investigation that it
was co-operating with all domestic and foreign agencies.
Friday's ruling came after Qatar Airways urged the judge to
invoke the authority of English courts, which both sides had
chosen to settle any disputes in their jetliner contracts.
"Complying with a foreign law is no defence against
non-compliance" with English courts, Qatar's lawyer Philip
Shepherd said.
Airbus said in an emailed statement it had sought to comply
with applicable laws rather than limit disclosure. Qatar Airways
had no immediate comment on the judgment.
($1 = 0.9915 euros)
